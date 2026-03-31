Gospel Fest 2026 Launched with a Call to the Youth to get back on the right track

The SVG Gospel Fest Committee said many of the nation’s youths are losing their way to delinquency and other negative activities and Churches across the country must work together to bring the nation’s youths back to the right path.

The point was made by Deputy Chair of the Gospel Fest Committee, Pastor Absolam Hooper, during the Face to Face programme on NBC Radio.

Pastor Hooper said the GECCU SVG Gospel Festival serves as an avenue where the nation’s young people can come together and have clean fun as he encouraged the youths to be a part of the month-long festival.

This year’s Gospel Fest is being held from March 29th to April 26th with the theme “Revive Us Again”.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related