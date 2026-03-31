Prime Minister Friday recognizes contribution of IVCC in SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday attended a closing ceremony hosted by the “Hugo Chávez Frías” Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Co-operation (IVCC), recognizing its contribution to education, cultural exchange, and language learning between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Venezuela.

According to a news release, the event, held at the Venezuelan Embassy at Ratho Mill, brought together students, teachers, national authorities, and members of the diplomatic corps for academic presentations, musical performances, and student research projects.

Certificates were awarded to students completing the January–March 2026 term, with special recognition for outstanding work in Spanish language research and critical analysis.

Dr. Friday highlighted the importance of education, language skills, and cultural understanding in expanding opportunities, strengthening capacities, and fostering closer regional ties.

The Venezuelan Embassy emphasized the institute’s role in promoting human development, regional integration, and people-to-people diplomacy in the Caribbean.

The ceremony concluded with group photographs, a celebration of student achievements, and a reaffirmation of the IVCC’s commitment to cultural, educational, and diplomatic collaboration.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related