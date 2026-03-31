Police investigate early morning blaze that destroyed old Stubbs Police Station Building
Police are carrying out investigations into a fire which destroyed the old Stubbs Police Station Building early this morning.
Police say the fire was reported at about 3:15 this morning, and personnel from the Fire Service were deployed to the area.
According to the Police, the building was destroyed, and there are no reported casualties so far.
An investigation is to be carried out, to determine the cause of the fire.
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