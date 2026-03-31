SVG’s post Beryl Recovery Efforts Strengthened with ongoing support from UNDP

Decisive steps are being taken by the UNDP Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean to guide the ongoing recovery of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, following the impact of hurricane Beryl.

Speaking at a recent event, the UNDP’s Cluster lead for prevention, recovery, and resilience, Elizabeth Charles-Soomer, announced that a long-term recovery plan, based on a post-disaster needs assessment, has been finalized for St Vincent and the Grenadines.

She emphasized that while the process will take time, a new monitoring and evaluation system is now in place to ensure progress is tracked locally and effectively.

This framework, she explained, will help this country stay organized in its recovery efforts and ensure that every step forward is captured, even amid a complex rebuilding process.

Mrs Charles-Soomer also disclosed that a new project, EU-Cares, will support resilience in the region by enhancing digital tools, information sharing, and community-driven efforts. She said the Grenadines, in particular, stand to benefit from these new initiatives.

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