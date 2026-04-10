CDC Chairman promises fresh energy and innovation for Vincy Mas 2026

A new level of entertainment and energy will be evident in this year’s Carnival celebrations, as the Carnival Development Corporation, CDC, continues to innovate and improve the Festival.

This commitment came from CDC Chairman, Ricardo Adams, as he delivered remarks this week at the media launch of the 2026 edition of the Festival.

Mr. Adams said a number of innovations are being introduced this year, in keeping with the theme:

Mr. Adams gave the assurance that the CDC will not discard the traditional elements of Carnival, but will instead blend the old with the new.

The official launch of Vincy Mas 2026 is set to take place tomorrow, Saturday April 11th at the E.T Joshua Tarmac.

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