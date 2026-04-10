Ex-X Seismic Survey Project launched in St Vincent and the Grenadines

A seismic survey will be carried out across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from April 13th to 24Th.

The exercise will be led by Professor Jess Johnson, Geophysicist and former head of the Ex‑X Geophysical Nodal Deployment and Seismic Data Collection team at the University of East Anglia.

The project involves large‑scale experiments designed to listen to the underground sounds of the volcano. Some instruments may be placed on private land as part of the study.

Professor Jess Johnson said they will be carrying out a series of large‑scale experiments across SVG as part of the seismic survey.

Speaking at the launch of the Ex-X Project – Expecting the Unexpected – Understanding ‘dangerous’ volcanic transitions” Professor Johnson said some of the instruments may be placed on private land and she appealed for the support of the public.

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