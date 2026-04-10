Police launch investigations into early morning blaze in Paul’s Avenue

Police are continuing investigations into a fire which occurred at Paul’s Avenue early this morning.

The Police say they were notified of the incident at about 1:03 this morning, and fire officers responded promptly to the scene, where a residential structure was found engulfed in flames.

According to the Police, the Firefighters acted swiftly to contain and extinguish the blaze.

Sergeant Clifford Phillips, Fire Safety Instructor of the Fire Brigade told NBC News, that two buildings were destroyed.

Sergeant Phillips said the blaze also damaged other buildings including the building housing BOOM FM.

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