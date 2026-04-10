NEMO launches commemorative ‘Legacy of La Soufrière’ activities

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) has announced a series of commemorative activities with the theme “Legacy of La Soufrière – Our Home, Our Hazard, Our Heritage.”

Speaking at the launch of the Ex-X Project – Expecting the Unexpected – Understanding ‘dangerous’ volcanic transitions Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes, says the activities which will run from April 10th to the 30, will include school visits and outreach to communities in North Leeward, with a special stop at the Walliabou Recreational Park.

The initiative aims to highlight the cultural and historical significance of La Soufrière volcano, while reinforcing the importance of preparedness and resilience in the face of natural hazards and forms part of NEMO’s ongoing efforts to engage the public and strengthen awareness of disaster risk management.

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