Lovell Village Community Hall in Mustique renamed

The Mustique Indigenous People Association (MIPA) and the Mustique Company officially renamed the Lovell Village community Hall, the “Dorene Simon Community Hall”.

Ms. Simon, a Teacher has been described as a foundational figure who contributed significantly to the growth of Mustique.

Managing Director of the Mustique Company, Roger Pritchard said he was pleased to be part of the ceremony to celebrate and commemorate the work and life of Doreen Simon.

Chairman of the Mustique Indigenous People Association, Angus Scott highlighted Ms. Simon’s decades of service on the island

The event culminated with the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon

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