A Volunter Programme dubbed: We Can is being co-ordinated by the Zero Hunger Trust Fund this month, as part of activities to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Fund.

The activities are being held with the theme: 10 Years of Impact: Positioning for the Decade of Systems Transformation

Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Fund, Safiya Horne-Bique said the programme involves the donation of dried foods to the elderly.

Mrs. Horne-Bique said they are hoping to donate three hundred and twenty-five packages.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related