The first leg of the Diaspora outreach and investment tour organised by Invest SVG is officially underway, as the first members of the delegation have arrived in the United Kingdom.

The programme, dubbed: Home Is Where the Heart Is, seeks to attract diaspora investment into St Vincent and the Grenadines by empowering Vincentians living abroad

Invest SVG says it will host an informative and interactive conference in London on April 19th, to present to members of the diaspora, existing opportunities for investment across various sectors, ranging from tourism to agriculture, creative industries and more.

In addition, the Agency is collaborating with several other entities such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, National Properties LTD, the St. Vincent Building and Loan Association and ADS Construction.

Investment Facilitation Services Manager at Invest SVG Shanna Browne-Jacobs pointed out that investment can only effectively take place when fruitful collaboration exists between the public and private sector.

Mrs. Browne-Jacobs says Invest SVG welcomes teamwork and strategic alignment with all stakeholders within the economy.

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