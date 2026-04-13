Significant progress is being made on the Akers Road Project in Marriaqua, as the Ministry of Transport and Works moves ahead with upgrades under the Government’s National Road Rehabilitation Project.

The project stretches from Crick Corner to Deane’s Corner, and is 720 metres long and 6 metres wide. The roadway is being transformed to improve accessibility and safety for residents and motorists.

According to the Agency for Public Information, approximately 85 percent of benching on the embankment has already been completed.

Current efforts are focused on constructing retaining walls to support the expanded roadway, which will accommodate a 6‑metre carriageway designed to enhance traffic flow.

Preparations are also underway for the paving phase, marking another milestone in the government’s commitment to modernizing infrastructure across the country.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related