Prime Minister Friday leads Vincentian delegation to IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington D.C.

A five-member Vincentian delegation led by Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday has left the state for Washington D.C. to attend the IMF–World Bank Spring Meetings.

The delegation includes Hon. Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investments and Diaspora Affairs; Ambassador Kevin Hope (Ambassador for Finance, Climate and Investment); Ricardo Frederick (Director of Economic Planning); and Ken Morris (Budget Director).

A release from the Prime Minister’s Office says the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings and high-level discussions with international financial institutions and development partners to advance national priorities, including job creation, public finance management, climate resilience, and economic growth and transformation.

The visit is expected to advance partnerships and support efforts to secure financing and technical assistance for national development priorities.

During the Prime Minister’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Disaster Management and Immigration, Major Hon. St. Clair Leacock, will act as Prime Minister.

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