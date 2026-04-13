Expecting the Unexpected “Ex-X” Project Research Iniative launched in SVG

Vincentian Geologist, Dr. Richard Robertson has welcomed the launch of the Expecting the Unexpected Ex-X Project, which will focus on how volcanic eruptions transition from mild to high impact events.

The University of Bristol-led research initiative was launched here on Friday.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Dr. Robertson said the research project will advance knowledge about the volcano.

Dr. Robertson said the research project will be carried out in three Caribbean countries.

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