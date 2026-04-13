SVG and Cuba explore opportunities for bilateral Co-Operation on sustainable urban development

Several issue of critical importance were discussed here this week, during a working meeting involving the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry, and Hon. Andrew John, Minister of Housing, Land Management, Urban Development and Informal Settlement Upgrading.

The discussions, which were held on Wednesday, centered on opportunities for bilateral co-operation in sustainable urban development, territorial planning, and efficient land management.

Both officials highlighted the potential to strengthen technical capacities and share best practices in housing policy.

Ambassador Rodríguez Etcheverry re-affirmed Cuba’s commitment to supporting initiatives which advance social and urban development in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, underscoring the historic ties of friendship and co-operation between the two nations.

Minister John welcomed the prospects for collaboration, stressing the importance of projects that directly improve community living standards, particularly in upgrading informal settlements and expanding access to adequate housing.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related