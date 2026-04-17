Invest SVG continues “Home Is Where the Heart Is” Tour for UK-Based Vincentians

This country’s investment promotions agency Invest SVG is continuing to engage Vincentians in the Diaspora, on the first leg of its Diaspora Outreach and Investment Tour.

The programme, dubbed: Home Is Where the Heart Is, seeks to attract diaspora investment into St Vincent and the Grenadines by empowering Vincentians living abroad.

A release from Invest SVG says a Round Table Conference hosted by the Caribbean Council was held in London this week.

The Conference provided an opportunity to discuss at length a range of opportunities beneficial to UK and SVG business.

Invest SVG is collaborating with several other entities such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, National Properties LTD, the St. Vincent Building and Loan Association and ADS Construction.

The Agency is scheduled to host a conference in London on April 19th, to present to members of the diaspora, existing opportunities for investment across various sectors, ranging from tourism to agriculture, creative industries and more.

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