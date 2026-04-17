Residents of Bequia host March and Rally to raise awareness about Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention

Residents of Bequia are involved in a march and rally today, as activities continue to mark Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

The Child Development Division in the Ministry of the Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities, Local Government and Labour, co-ordinated the event with the theme – See me Hear me protect me my safety is your responsibility

Social Worker within the Ministry, Luann Boyd says the aim is to raise awareness about the issue of child abuse and to advocate for stronger protection for vulnerable children.

Ms. Boyd emphasized the importance of community involvement in the fight against child abuse.

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