Government commences Diaspora Engagement Programme to forge stronger partnerships in Trade and Investment

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is expecting to develop stronger partnerships with Vincentians in the diaspora, through an initiative dubbed: Engaging Diaspora in National Development Through Trade and Investment.

The initiative is being implemented by the Consulate General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United States with the aim of strengthening the role of the diaspora as a key partner in sustainable economic growth and national development.

A central pillar of this project is the Diaspora Investment Needs Assessment, which seeks to identify barriers to engagement, and determine investment interests across priority sectors.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Hon Fitzgerald Bramble said the Government is looking forward to increased investment from this initiative.

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