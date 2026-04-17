SVG and Taiwan strengthen diplomatic ties during land mark visit by ROC (Taiwan) Navy Squadron

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is looking forward to deepening relations with the Republic of China, Taiwan, following this week’s visit by the Taiwanese Navy.

Both countries commemorated 45 years of diplomatic relations during the official visit of the R.O.C Navy’s 2026 Midshipmen Cruising and Training Squadron.

The visit commenced on Tuesday, April 14, with an opening ceremony at the Cruise Ship Terminal, where both governments welcomed the squadron, re-affirmed their commitment to collaboration, and reflected on joint initiatives in agriculture, information and communications technology, and education.

On Wednesday, April 15, a joint honour guard ceremony featuring the Republic of China (Taiwan) Navy and the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force was held at the Arnos Vale Stadium.

Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Her Excellency Fiona Fan praised the squadron for their dedication to the task.

And, Acting Prime Minister, Major the Hon. St. Clair Leacock welcomed the sailors, highlighted the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

The visit concluded on Thursday, April 16, with a closing ceremony at the Cruise Ship Terminal.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China (Taiwan) established diplomatic relations on August 15, 1981.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is looking forward to deepening this valued partnership in pursuit of continued mutual progress and prosperity.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related