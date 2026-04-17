A Road Asset Management System (RAMS) Programme is being carried out by the Roads Buildings and General Services Authority, BRAGSA.

BRAGSA says this initiative marks a strategic shift from reactive repairs to predictive maintenance, allowing for more efficient planning, improved road conditions, and better use of resources across its network.

According to a news release, over the next 12 weeks, the BRAGSA team will be engaged in data collection and assessments across primary and secondary roads.

These include: road condition and roughness assessments; traffic data collection, structural evaluations of bridges and culverts and data validation and cost analysis.

BRAGSA notes that strengthening the management of road assets will result in a more resilient and sustainable road network for the future.

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