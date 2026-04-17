Young people are being given an opportunity to participate in the Anti-Crime Social Media Competition, spearheaded by the Stubbs Police Youth Club.

The competition will take place from April 10 to May 10th with the theme Youths in Action to Prevent Crime

General Secretary of the Stubbs Police Youth Club, Yolande London said the competition is designed to give young people a platform to express their views on crime.

Ms. London outlined the entry requirements for the Anti-Crime Social Media Competition.

General Secretary of the Stubbs Police Youth Club, Yolande London, speaking on the On the Beat Program on Monday night.

Winners in the competition will receive cash prizes

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