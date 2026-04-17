Layou Residents charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Buccament Shooting

Police arrested and jointly charged Rosia John, a 46-year-old security guard of Layou, and Augustus Mathews, a 22-year-old resident of Layou, with the offences of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

According to investigations, between April 10, 2026, and April 13, 2026, the duo agreed to a course of action which, if carried out, would have resulted in the commission of the offence of murder.

They were also charged with, with malice aforethought, causing the death of Perrance Mathews, a 19-year-old labourer of Layou, by shooting him about his body with a firearm.

These offences were committed in Buccament. Both defendants are expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges.

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