Minister Gibson-Velox says safeguarding the nation’s children remains a shared national responsibility

Minister of the Family and Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities and Labour, Honourable Laverne Gibson-Velox says safeguarding children remains a shared national responsibility, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues observance of Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

Speaking at a recent event, Minister Gibson-Velox noted that the country must remain vigilant in reinforcing the message under the theme “See Me. Hear Me. Protect Me. My Safety is Your Responsibility.”

The Minister stressed that anyone who suspects or witnesses’ child abuse, has a legal and moral duty to report it, noting that early action can prevent further harm and save lives.

She also announced upcoming child protection training workshops for mandatory reporters, aimed at strengthening the national response system and improving the identification and reporting of abuse cases.

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