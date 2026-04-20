NCTI to host Prize Giving and Awards Ceremony for the Second National Robotics Competition on Tuesday

The Second National Robotics Competition will conclude here tomorrow, with a Prize-Giving and Closing ceremony hosted by the National Centre of Technological Innovation (NCTI).

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. at the Methodist Church Hall, Kingstown.

The Competition showcased the creativity, innovation, and technical skills of students across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The ceremony will highlight the achievements of participants while emphasizing the growing importance of technology and innovation in education.

Organizers say the competition reflects the nation’s commitment to advancing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) initiatives and inspiring the next generation of innovators.

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