Ambassador Alexander commends Vincentians in the Diaspora for their contributions to their Country

Vincentians in the Diaspora have been commended for their resilience and contribution in helping to sustain the nation through challenging times.

The commendation came from Director of the Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit and Ambassador to Caricom, H.E. Allan Alexander, during his remarks at an investment conference hosted by Invest SVG in London on Sunday.

Ambassador Alexander noted that the true value of the Diaspora lies not only in financial remittances but in what they build and create, both abroad and at home.

He pointed out that their sacrifice and resilience continue to shape the country’s development journey.

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