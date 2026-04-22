Tourism Minister stresses the need for SVG to align with evolving Global Aviation Security Standards

Minister of Tourism and Sustainable Development, Dr. Hon. Kishore Shallow, has underscored the importance of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines aligning with evolving international standards in aviation security and border control.

Minister Shallow was contributing to the debate on the Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record Bill in Parliament yesterday.

He highlighted growing threats such as terrorism, noting that failure to put proper measures in place could lead to reduced airline confidence, heightened scrutiny from international partners, and reputational damage as a travel destination.

The Tourism Minister said the Bill establishes the legal framework for the collection, transmission, storage, and use of two critical categories of passenger data, a move that will not only enhance border security but also safeguard SVG’s standing in the global tourism and aviation industry.

Dr. Shallow noted that the bill’s primary objective is to strengthen national security, ensure public safety, and reinforce the sovereignty of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

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