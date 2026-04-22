Government tackling Praedial Larceny with modern technology and stronger legislation

Minister of Agriculture, Honorable Israel Bruce, says government is ramping up efforts to combat praedial larceny through a combination of modern technology and stronger legislation.

The Minister made the announcement during a recent visit to the CARDI Field Station at Orange Hill, where climate-smart agricultural practices are currently being tested using crops such as tomatoes and sweet peppers.

Minister Bruce warned that praedial larceny, like climate change, poses a serious threat to the country’s food security, noting that the theft of produce and livestock continues to impact farmers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He revealed that discussions are already underway with Taiwan’s Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines to explore the use of advanced technology in the sector. Among the proposals is the deployment of at least one thousand surveillance cameras to farmers nationwide within the coming months.

According to the Agriculture Minister, the initiative is expected to deter theft and provide critical support to law enforcement and prosecutors in bringing offenders to justice.

In addition to technological solutions, Minister Bruce said steps are being taken to strengthen existing legislation, including increasing penalties for those found guilty of praedial larceny.

He also disclosed that discussions are ongoing within the Ministry to establish a dedicated praedial larceny unit, aimed at improving coordination and response in tackling the issue.

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