Police Investigating circumstances surrounding death of Diamond retiree

Police are continuing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult female whose body was discovered at her home in Diamond at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday April 21.

Police say they were alerted to the discovery of Rose-Claire Williams, a 60-year-old retiree of Diamond, who was found motionless in her yard with injuries about her body.

A District Medical Officer visited the scene and officially pronounced her dead.

Police say a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to contact Police Emergency at 999 or 911; Police Control at 45-7-1211; the Criminal Investigations Department and the Major Crimes Unit at 45-61810.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extend condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

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