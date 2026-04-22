The National Lotteries Authority has officially presented the winner of its recent million-dollar jackpot, with Gevannie Blake taking home $1,170,000.

The presentation ceremony marked the formal handover of the prize, following the draw, which attracted widespread public interest across the country.

Officials from the National Lotteries Authority congratulated Blake on the life-changing win, describing it as one of the standout jackpot payouts in recent times.

Speaking at the ceremony, Blake described his win with calm humility and further explained he had been playing these numbers since 2020, after they were first drawn in September 2019.

Winner of the one million one hundred and seventy thousand dollar lotto jackpot, Gevannie Blake.

Chairperson of the National Lotteries Authority, NLA, Luann Hadaway congratulated Blake on his win, and highlighted the positive impact of lottery proceeds on national development projects.

The winning numbers were 1, 8, 9, 16 and 17

Like this: Like Loading...

Related