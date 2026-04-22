NBC’s Special Report- Wednesday 22nd April,2026

The curtain came down on the Second National Robotics Competition, with a Prize-Giving Ceremony on Tuesday at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

The competition was organized by the National Centre of Technological Innovation (NCTI)

The competition is an indication of the nation’s growing commitment to STEM education, inspiring the next generation of problem-solvers and innovators.

Gailorn Browne has the story, in today’s Special Report

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