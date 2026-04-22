Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record Bill passed in Parliament

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is moving towards the introduction of a of a new system, which would allow authorities to collect and analyze passenger data before visitors arrive here.

This follows the passage of the Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record Bill in Parliament yesterday.

In presenting the Bill, Minister of National Security, Major the Hon St. Clair Leacock, described the measure as a vital step in strengthening national security in St. Vincent and the Grenadines while also improving the efficiency of travel.

Minister Leacock said the measure is not a stand-alone initiative, but part of a broader framework to safeguard citizens and visitors.

Minister Leacock explained that the new framework will allow authorities to collect and analyze passenger data before arrival, ensuring safer borders, faster processing at ports of entry, and alignment with international aviation and immigration standards.

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