SVG’s Diplomatic missions to be repositioned to deliver economic benefits for the country

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be moving to re-position its diplomatic missions to deliver concrete economic benefits for the nation.

The announcement was made by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fitzgerald Bramble as he responded to a question in Parliament on Tuesday.

Minister Bramble the focus will shift from purely ceremonial roles to structured trade, investment, and climate financing dialogues.

He emphasized that diplomacy under this government must produce tangible results tied to national priorities.

Minister Bramble stated that the government is re-positioning its overseas missions in North America and the UK as engines of economic growth.

He explained that these missions will drive investment in renewable energy, sustainable tourism, the blue economy, and agro-processing, while also engaging the diaspora in Taiwan as key partners in investment and skill-building.

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