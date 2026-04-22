Two Bills passed, two sent to select committees and two deferred during Yesterday’s meeting of Parliament

A Bill which is intended to help align St. Vincent and the Grenadines with international aviation and immigration standards was one of two passed during a meeting of Parliament yesterday,

The Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record Bill was taken through all its stages and passed, along with the Illiterates Protection Amendment Bill

Two other Bills – The Daily Paid and Minor Salaried Officers Compassionate Gratuity Bill; and the Pensions Amendment Bill were sent to Select Committees.

The Representation of the People Amendment Bill; and the Constitution of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Amendment Bill were both deferred.

And debate on the Motion relating to the establishment of a Development Bank will be completed at a later date.

Parliament has been adjourned sine die

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