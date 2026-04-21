IMF and World Bank confirms that SVG’s Public debt trajectory is unsustainable

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank have confirmed that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines public debt trajectory is unsustainable, projecting that debt could rise from about 113% of GDP to as high as 145% over the medium term.

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday presented this assessment to Parliament today, following his one‑week mission to Washington, D.C., where he attended the 2026 IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings.

Prime Minister Friday described the trip as fruitful, noting that his expectations were exceeded and that the engagements carry serious implications for the future of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He told members of Parliament, that following engagements with the ECCB, UN partners, and the Caribbean Development Bank, it is imperative that SVG act decisively to restore fiscal sustainability.

The Prime Minister underscored that the process of engaging with international and regional partners has begun, and that SVG must seize this moment to secure its economic future.

He stated that in order to stabilize and ultimately reverse the debt trajectory, IMF and World Bank staff have recommended a cumulative improvement in the primary balance of approximately 11 percentage points of GDP over a 33‑year period.

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