VINLEC announces increase in Fuel Surcharge rate

Electricity consumers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are beginning to feel the impact of the rise in fuel prices globally, as the St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) announces an increase in the Fuel Surcharge rate to be applied to bills for April 2026.

In a news release, VINLEC said the new rate is $0.6650 per kWh (66 and a half cents per kilo-watt-hour), up from $0.5490 (54.90 cents per kilo-watt-hour) in the previous month.

The Company says this represents an increase of $0.116 per kWh (11.6 cents per kilowatt-hour). The adjustment reflects higher fuel costs on the international market, coupled with reduced electricity generation from renewable energy sources,

VINLEC is reminding customers that the cost of fuel used to generate electricity is based on international market prices. These prices continue to be affected by ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has contributed to higher fuel costs worldwide.

The company explained that the Fuel Surcharge rate is a pass-through charge used to recover the cost of fuel required for electricity generation. It stressed that VINLEC does not profit from this charge.

VINLEC said it remains committed to providing customers with a safe and reliable electricity supply. Customers are encouraged to continue practicing conservation methods where possible, to help mitigate the impact of increased fuel costs on their bills.

Customers seeking further information are encouraged to contact the Customer Services Department at VINLEC

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