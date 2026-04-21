Intermediate High School Celebrates 100 Years with thanksgiving service

Past and present Teachers and Students of the Intermediate High School came together today for a Thanksgiving Service, marking one hundred years.

The service was held at the New Testament Church at Wilson Hill, with the theme: Educating Generations; Enriching Lives for the Future

Welcome remarks were delivered by Principal Mona Greene who expressed her gratitude for the schools longstanding commitment to the education sector.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Myccle Burke said the Intermediate High School has made a significant contribution to the educational development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Centennial Thanksgiving Service also included performances from the students and the sermon by Pastor Brent St Jean of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

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