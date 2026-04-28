IMF Delegation completes successful Mission to assess SVG’s economic stability and recovery efforts

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund completed a successful mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines to assess the country’s economic stability and recovery efforts.

The mission, led by Sergei Antoshin was involved in discussions with government officials and other stakeholders for the 2026 Article Four Consultation.

Speaking at a Media Conference at Cabinet Room, Mr. Antoshin said St. Vincent and the Grenadines has demonstrated remarkable economic resilience in the face of repeated shocks.

But he noted that fiscal vulnerabilities remain significant.

Mr. Antoshin indicated that without a decisive change in policies public debt is set to rise further.

Meanwhile … Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday expressed gratitude for the support from the International Monetary Fund, and re-stated the Government’s commitment to address the country’s fiscal situation. .

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