OECS Director General urges SIDS to unite and diversify their partnerships

Director General of the OECS Commission, Dr. Didicus Jules, pointed out that small island developing states must act collectively to address issues which affect them.

Addressing Monday’s opening ceremony, Dr. Jules disclosed that OECS member states collectively import an estimated US$400-700 million annually from Trinidad and Tobago, making Trinidad the principal exporting economy within the sub-region.

He urged small island developing states (SIDS) to come together to protect their interests, in a world that is becoming less ordered and less predictable.

Dr. Jules said diversifying partnerships is not just about alternatives, but seeking to reduce vulnerability.

The Ninth Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, is focusing on strengthening regional co-operation and resilience amid shifting global dynamics.

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