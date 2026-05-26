SVG Red Cross urges residents to take precautions due to extreme heat, Saharan dust and ongoing drought

The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross is urging the public to take extra precautions as the country faces extreme heat, Sahara dust, and ongoing drought conditions.

In a release, the organization warned that these environmental factors can pose serious risks to health, safety, and daily life, particularly for children, older adults, and persons with respiratory illnesses.

The Red Cross advises residents to stay hydrated throughout the day and avoid prolonged sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Persons with asthma or breathing difficulties are encouraged to wear masks, keep medication close at hand, and limit outdoor activities when dust levels are high.

The organization also recommends seeking medical attention if breathing problems worsen and highlights the importance of obtaining Basic Life Support certification to provide first assistance to those in need.

With drought conditions persisting, the Red Cross is appealing to households and businesses to conserve water by fixing leaks and using supplies responsibly.

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