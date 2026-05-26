Minister of Fisheries commends local fisherfolk for their determination and resilience

Local Fisherfolk have been commended for their determination and resilience, by Minister responsible for Fisheries Hon Conroy Huggins.

Delivering remarks at yesterday’s Fisherman’s Day Closing Ceremony, Minister Huggins disclosed that fish landings in 2025 climbed to an estimated 1.93 million pounds, generating more than 16.3 million EC dollars.

He said this represents strong growth compared to 2024, when landings totaled 1.7 million pounds with a value of 14.7 million EC dollars.

Minister Huggins underscored the need for sustainable management of marine resources and announced plans to construct new fisheries facilities, to modernize the industry.

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