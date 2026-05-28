Deputy Prime Minister leads delegation to regional Postal meetings

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is being represented at the 28th Annual Caribbean Postal Union CPU Conference, and the 21st Meeting of the Caribbean Council of Ministers of Postal Affairs, being held in the Bahamas from May 25th to 29th.

The Vincentian delegation is led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister responsible for the Postal Corporation, Major the Honourable St. Clair Leacock.

The delegation also includes Chairman of the Postal Corporation and Assistant Head of Delegation, Marlon Bute, Director of the Postal Corporation, June Jacqueline Adams-Ollivierre, and Executive Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister, Desiree Robinson.

The Conference brings together regional Postal Leaders, Ministers, Regulators, International Postal Representatives, and Policy Makers to address the future of postal services in a rapidly changing global environment.

Among the major themes under discussion are digital transformation, artificial intelligence, logistics and transportation, postal resilience, trade facilitation, e commerce expansion, cybersecurity, postal payments systems, regional co-operation, disaster preparedness, innovation, and governance reform.

The conference is being held under the theme: Leading for Resilience – Transforming Caribbean Post for a Connected Future.

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