SVG Indian Heritage Foundation to celebrate 165th Anniversary of East Indian Arrival in SVG

The SVG Indian Heritage Foundation is preparing to celebrate Indian Arrival Day 2026.

A release from the Foundation says Monday, June 1st, 2026, will mark the 165th anniversary of the arrival of 2,474 Indians from India to St. Vincent and the Grenadines during the years 1861 to 1880.

Speaking with NBC News, President of the foundation, Junior Bacchus said the Foundation will hold its annual re-enactment and official ceremony at Indian Bay on Sunday, May 31st, 2026, commencing at 4:00 p.m.

Mr. Bacchus is extending an invitation to all Vincentians to be part of the events noting that there will be a taste of India for everyone.

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