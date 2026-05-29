Seven contestants ready to take the stage for the prestigious title of Miss SVG 2026 this weekend

The seven contestants vying for the prestigious title of Miss SVG 2026 are said to be ready to put on a high quality performance tomorrow night at Independence Park,

Acting Chairperson of the Beauty Shows Committee of the Carnival Development Corporation, Karen Veira told NBC News, the seven contestants are brilliant and talented.

She said one of the highlights of the Pageant will be the cultural wear segment through which the contestants will showcase their communities in creative ways.

Miss Veira said this year’s Swimsuit category will feature some changes and the interview segment is expected to be of a high standard.

And, Miss Veira is encouraging the public to come to the Independence Park this Saturday for what she promises will be a night to remember at Miss SVG 2026.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related