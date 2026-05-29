UWI Global Campus hosts ceremony to celebrate students who completed short courses
The University of the West Indies Global Campus St. Vincent and the Grenadines hosted a ceremony yesterday to celebrate students who completed the Continuing and Professional Education short courses.
The Recognition ceremony was held at the UWI Campus with the theme Lifelong Learning in a Changing World.
Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Head of the UWI Global Campus, Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnette reaffirmed the University’s commitment to providing high quality educational opportunities.
Delivering the keynote address, Barrister at Law, J-Lany Williams encouraged the participants to strive to become lifelong learners.
The adult learners completed courses such as Grant Proposal Writing; Occupational Health and Safety; Introduction to Digital Marketing; and Business Information Technology.
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