SVG Cadet Force hosts public speaking competition as part of 90th Anniversary Celebrations

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cadet Force will host its Public Speaking Competition later today at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

Seven individuals will vye for top honours in the competition which forms part of the Cadet Force’s 90th Anniversary Celebrations.

They will speak on the prepared Speech Topic: “From Past to Future: The Role of the St. Vincent and The Grenadines Cadet Force in Building A Stronger Nation.”

An impromptu speech segment will immediately follow the prepared speeches.

The competitors are Sergeant Jenealia King representing the Marine Unit; Sergeant Phillip Jr. Cambridge from the Band; Corporal Micah Harry from the Kingstown West Unit; Corporal Rodrique Stephens from Central Leeward Unit; Lientenant Corporal Cheyenne Haynes representing the Kingstown East Unit; Private Destiny Hamilton from the Marine Unit in Bequia and Private Akeal Francois from the North Leeward Unit.

The Public Speaking competition is scheduled to begin at 3:30 this afternoon.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related