SVG and Cuba celebrate 34 years of enduring diplomatic friendship

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday has highlighted the enduring ties of friendship between St Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Cuba.

The Prime Minister was addressing a flag raising ceremony held at the Finance Complex this week to celebrate 34 years of diplomatic relations between both countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble said Cuba has made a significant contribution to this country’s development agenda.

And Cuban Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry, expressed gratitude for the support received from St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related