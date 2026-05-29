Stewart Haynes departs as CEO of the NIS after nine years of leadership

Director of the National Insurance Services (NIS) of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Stewart K. Haynes, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE) with effect from June 1, 2026.

A release from the NIS said Mr. Haynes will officially depart the institution today, May 29, ending nine years of leadership.

According to the Institution, Mr. Haynes assumed the role on February 1, 2017, during a period of heightened institutional vulnerability marked by executive attrition.

Under his stewardship, the NIS achieved record-breaking financial success, growing its asset base from $478 million in 2016 to $546 million by 2025, and posting its largest-ever annual surplus of $47 million.

Mr. Haynes also spearheaded sweeping reforms to secure the Fund’s sustainability, extending its projected life to 2065–2070.

The release further says his reforms included tightening early retirement rules and raising the minimum pension to support vulnerable retirees, as well as modernizing the institution with stronger governance, a dedicated Risk Management Unit, digital transformation initiatives, and profitable real estate investments

The NIS said Mr. Haynes leaves behind a legacy of integrity, resilience, and visionary leadership.

The Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE) is a fully electronic regional stock exchange headquartered in Basseterre, St. Kitts, serving eight member territories of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

Mr. Haynes will succeed former Managing Director of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE) was Mr. Trevor E. Blake, who retired on December 31, 2025 after 20 years of service

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