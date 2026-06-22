Draadon Ackie of Richland Park SDA tops 2026 CPEA with a score of 98.20 percent

Celebrations are underway at the Richland Park Seventh Day Adventist School, after one of its students emerged as the top performer in the 2026 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment.

Draadon Ackie took the top spot with a score of 98.20 percent.

Ackie says he is elated with this achievement.

Another student Michael February, who placed second for boys and third overall is grateful for the strong support he received in preparing for the CPEA.

And, Philan Lewis who also placed in the top ten had some words of advice for other students.

And … Principal of the Richland Park Seventh Day Adventist School , Marva Hector, says she is very proud of the students’ achievement.

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