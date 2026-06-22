Prime Minister Friday hands over OECS Chairmanship to PM Browne of Antigua and Barbuda

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday handed over the Chairmanship of the OECS Authority to Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda, during the official opening of the 78th meeting of the OECS Authority in Antigua yesterday.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Friday emphasized the importance of collective action in responding to economic pressures and improving resilience in the face of climate and disaster risks.

Dr. Friday outlined several matters that were addressed under his chairmanship.

Prime Minister Friday said during his tenure as Chairman, the Authority also confronted the issue of regional air transport.

Meanwhile … Incoming Chairman of the OECS Authority, Prime Minister Gaston Browne underscored the need to maintain momentum on reforms that support deeper regional integration.

Delegates attending the Meeting will discuss regional priorities, including economic development, regional integration, climate resilience, security, and co-operation among Member States.

Prime Minister Friday is accompanied by Protection Officer Corporal Desrick Quashie, Ambassador Allan Alexander, Senior Advisor Randy Cato, and Senior Advisor and Ambassador Kevin Hope.

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