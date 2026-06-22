Eight Public servants to compete in Public Service Public Speaking Competition

Eight Public Servants from Government Ministries will participate in the Public Service Public Speaking Competition at the Methodist Church Hall this afternoon.

The competition will be held as part of activities to observe Public Service Week.

The competitors are:

Marksen McDowall – Ministry of Education

Chrissa Porter-Preddie – Ministry of Finance

Claris-Ann Joseph – Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Shemika Williams – Ministry of Higher Education

Alimwa Browne – Ministry of Legal Affairs

Wanika Ashton – Office of the Prime Minister

Leron France – Ministry of Transport

Omarlo Garrick – Ministry of Youth

They will speak on the theme Transforming Public Institutions – Advancing Innovation, Participation and Inclusion.

The public speaking competition is scheduled to begin at one this afternoon.

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