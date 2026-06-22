Eight Public servants to compete in Public Service Public Speaking Competition
Eight Public Servants from Government Ministries will participate in the Public Service Public Speaking Competition at the Methodist Church Hall this afternoon.
The competition will be held as part of activities to observe Public Service Week.
The competitors are:
Marksen McDowall – Ministry of Education
Chrissa Porter-Preddie – Ministry of Finance
Claris-Ann Joseph – Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Shemika Williams – Ministry of Higher Education
Alimwa Browne – Ministry of Legal Affairs
Wanika Ashton – Office of the Prime Minister
Leron France – Ministry of Transport
Omarlo Garrick – Ministry of Youth
They will speak on the theme Transforming Public Institutions – Advancing Innovation, Participation and Inclusion.
The public speaking competition is scheduled to begin at one this afternoon.
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